Hundreds attend Ken Martin's Celebration of Life service in College Station

Hundreds this morning celebrated the life of longtime Brazos Valley restaurant owner, Ken Martin.

The family of Ken Martin gathered on the stage at the A&M Church of Christ Saturday morning to share their favorite memories of Ken Martin. Some described the celebration of life service as "inspirational" and "fun" as everyone sang songs and remembered the good times they shared with Ken.

Many remember him as the owner of several restaurants in the Brazos Valley including Pepe's Mexican Cafe, Ken Martin's Steakhouse and Ken Martin's Safari Grille, but those who knew him best remember him as so much more.

"It's something we hear a lot, 'You don't know you have something until its gone,' I'm not sure how much that applied for dad because a least for me, I kind of knew how special he was, and so we're sad to lose him, but I'm glad we had him while we had him," said Ken Martin's son, Kip Martin.