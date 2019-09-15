Hundreds fill Downtown Bryan for 2019 Fiestas Patrias Parade

Music filled the streets of Downtown Bryan Sunday for the Fiestas Patrias parade and festival.

The annual event celebrates the day Mexico gained its independence from Spain in 1810.

Hundreds came out and lined the streets to catch a glimpse of dancing, live music, and food.

Bryan resident Nick Wiese says he looks forward to this parade every year.

"The music, the festivities, we have been coming here since we were kids. We are bringing our kids now keeping on tradition keeping it alive,” said Wiese.

Wiese says in today’s political climate, it’s nice to be able to be out with the community enjoying cultural diversity.

"You can’t be one-sided on this stuff. Everyone needs to get involved. This is America, this is what we do,” said Wiese.

Multiple schools marched in the parade, including the Fightin’ Texas Aggie Band.

Wiese says he is glad he could bring his family to the parade, to help educate and promote understanding.

"There should be no hate, this is love out here, this is bringing people together, this is what it does which is why I love it,” said Wiese.

Sunday’s event marked the first day of Hispanic Heritage Month.

