Hundreds gather for funeral of Bryan police officer

A Bryan police officer was laid to rest Thursday with full honors.

Kenny Meadors passed away at his home on Saturday at the age of 50. He had a lengthy career in law enforcement. Hundreds of people including police officers, first responders, and the community packed First United Methodist Church of Bryan to say goodbye to a man dedicated to service.

“As difficult as this may be I can rejoice. Why? Because God allowed him to stay on this side for 50 years, which marks a jubilee," said

Pastor Robert Smith III, Bryan Police Chaplain.

Kenny Meadors first joined Bryan P.D. in 1991.

"The Bryan Police Department said Officer Meadors was truly a man of character. I say today not only that. But he was my friend. Kenny was my friend," said Smith as he remembered his former coworker.

Meadors' passion was the motorcycle traffic safety unit which he helped supervise in the past.

"I'm blessed to have had the privilege to work with Kenny on patrol as his partner Sergeant. He had an awesome, we had an awesome working relationship," said Smith. "One that entailed professionalism and respect. He was concerned about every officer on our team including the citizens we worked for," he said.

"You know he served over 26 years total he was really a good cop and he was one of those guys that kind of had projected a little bit of grumpy presence when he was around people but he was a heart of gold," said Chief Eric Buske of the Bryan Police Department.

Buske added the department is still coping with the sudden loss.

"The Bryan Police Department’s a big family and Kenny was an important part of that family and well-liked, well respected, looked upon as a mentor for people so we were really stunned when he passed away Saturday," Buske said.

After the service, his law enforcement family made a wall of honor outside saluting their friend.

"We were extremely impressed with the number of folks that came out today. That really shows the heart of this community and what they feel about this police department and particularly about a special officer," said Hugh Walker, Bryan Deputy City Manager.

"It’s a sad day for us. Officer Meadors was a tremendous individual, had a large impact on not just the department but the city as a whole and he will certainly be missed," said Walker who knew him nearly 25 years.

"This is a sad day for the Bryan Police Department. We're going to miss our friend," Buske said.

Meadors is survived by his wife Tammy. We're told the couple loved to travel. Meadors attended school at Anderson-Shiro.

He also briefly served in law enforcement in Casper, Wyoming and the Madison County Sheriff's Office.