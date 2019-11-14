Hundreds of Aggies gather for annual Elephant Walk

Hundreds of Texas A&M seniors gathered in the Quad on campus Thursday night for a long-standing Aggie tradition.

Elephant Walk celebrates the graduating class’s time as students at the university. The group walks around campus to specific checkpoints that highlight their time there.

Kaylee Trotter is the class of 2020’s Elephant Walk Director and says that she hopes the event captures the essence of what it means to be an Aggie.

“We spend four years, which is a huge portion of our lives, on-campus making friends and sharing experiences with them,” said Trotter, “so having that time to reflect on everything we have done before moving on to that next chapter is really wholesome for us.”

The tradition began in 1922 and has been carried on for nearly 100 years.

