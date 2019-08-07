Hundreds receive free school supplies at local Back-to-School Blast

Nearly 500 families attended the 4th annual Burleson County Back-to-School Blast Wednesday evening in Caldwell.

They showed up to receive free backpacks, food, and school supplies at the event hosted by Texas A&M AgriLife Extention's Strengthening Families of the Brazos Valley organization.

Organizers said they had a record number of vendors come out and volunteer this year to give back to the community.

Free car seat inspections were also offered along with free car seats and booster seats to families who needed them.

Some families said they're grateful their community is able to do this for them.

"There's a lot of families that need something like this. Anything that you need, you can find it here. If you need anything extra you can just go to the store, but most of the stuff you need for school, you can just find it here. They do great things," said Silvina Monreal, a Caldwell mother.

SFBV’s Back to School for Brazos County will be hosted Thursday, August 8, from 5 to 7 p.m at the First Baptist Church in Bryan near Lowe’s.

Grimes County’s is August 13, from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Grimes County Fairgrounds.