Hundreds of Aggies participate in 12th annual Disaster Day

Hundreds of volunteers descended upon Disaster City in College Station Friday for the 12th annual Disaster Day.

The day was hosted by the Texas A&M University Health Science Center and was filled with simulations of events that students could face in the future.

The simulations included a collapsed building, a derailed train, and patients exposed to radiation.

Nim Kidd, the Chief of the Texas Division of Emergency Management and Vice-Chancellor of Disaster and Emergency Services for the Texas A&M University System says the Disaster Day experience is like nothing students can get in the classroom.

“The education is critical, but the experience you get out here at the world’s finest disaster training field is second to none. The smells, the sights, the sirens you hear going off in the background, the rubble piles over there, these are all derived from real-world experiences from responders who have come from all over the world to train here,” said Kidd.

This year, a new concept was added that included focusing on the mental health of patients that experience disasters.

