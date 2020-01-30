Hundreds of students participate in Reading Discovery Program at Bush Library

Students from across the Brazos Valley participated in the annual Reading Discovery Distance Learning Program at the George Bush Presidential Library and Museum Thursday morning.

The theme for this years program reflected on President George H.W. Bush's role as a United Nations Ambassador and focused on the importance of diplomacy and the value of travel missions.

This year marks the 75th Anniversary of the United Nations.

Guest speakers included ambassador Sichan Siv, former Deputy Assistant to President Bush, and Teta V. Banks, National Chair, United Nations Association of the USA.

They took questions from students in Ottawa, Canada; Hewlett-Woodmere, New York; and Zanesville, Ohio.

There is a free interactive game app that is now available in thein the Apple App Store and Google Play Store now. It is called "Presidential Travel Mission: India." In it, you will play a State Department Deputy Director planning missions for future Presidential trips to India.