Hundreds of trees planted during Aggie Replant

Hundreds of Aggies came together Saturday in hopes of making the world a better place, with the 2019 Aggie Replant.

More than 500 volunteers showed up to plant more than 700 trees around the Brazos Valley.

This event is one of the largest volunteer student-run environmental service projects in the country.

350 of the trees planted Saturday were placed at Aggieland Safari.

Elizabeth Seaver helped coordinate Aggie Replant and says it is a great opportunity for students to see the impact one small gesture can leave behind.

“We put on replant day for our members and for the volunteers so they can get involved in the community and have an impact and see physically what their work can do to improve the local area,” said Seaver.

The organization raised the money used to buy the trees and equipment by selling succulents last Spring.

