Hundreds pack Downtown Bryan Friday night for annual Lighted Christmas Parade

Hundreds lined the streets of Downtown Bryan Friday night to celebrate the magic of the holiday season at the annual Downtown Lighted Christmas Parade.

Katelyn Brown with the Downtown Bryan Association said about 60 groups from non-profits to student organizations participated in this year's parade.

"For us, it's one of our most magical events of the holiday season. It's something really special about seeing all the floats lit up in Downtown Bryan with the historical buildings in the background. Just makes it so homey and welcoming," said Brown.

For some, going to the parade is a family tradition. Others were out to cheer on their loved ones.

"It's just something really cozy and homey about seeing the community get together to celebrate the holiday season," said Brown.

The next event in Downtown Bryan is their New Year's Eve celebration.