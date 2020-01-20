Hundreds participate in local march to honor Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority hosted its 24th annual Martin Luther King Jr. Day march.

Hundreds gathered at Sadi Thomas Memorial Park in Bryan.

"We still haven't realized the dream of Dr. Martin Luther King and what we want to do is to bring our community together in unity all races, all colors, males, females," said Olivia Davenport, the president of the Brazos Valley Area Alumnae Chapter of Delta Sigma Theta Sorority.

"It signifies that we have a lot to believe in, and he gave us hope to believe in something and that hope is carrying on even in 2020," said Ray Arrington.

Arrington is the president of the Carver-Kemp Neighborhood Association in Bryan. He's been coming out to the march for the past three years to not only participate but help out. He raises money from t-shirt sales to help local school children.

"We're gearing up for spring break. We try to feed the kids for a week while they're out of school," said Arrington.

While students were out of school on Monday, there was still a lesson to learn.

"It's one thing to be black, but it's another thing to know your culture and that's what Martin Luther King was all about. It doesn't matter what color you are you still have to be proud of your culture," said Arrington.

The march ended at Kemp Elementary School and was followed by a special program.