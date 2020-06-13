Hundreds protest for, against keeping Sully statue on Texas A&M campus

Protestors for and against the removal of the Lawrence Sullivan Ross statue from Texas A&M’s campus met in Academic Plaza to make their voices heard.

Both sides of the protest held signs and chanted at the opposition.

One group of protestors who support the statue believe Ross, who was once president of the university, is part of A&M's history that should not be removed or forgotten.

The other group is against the statue remaining on campus because they believe statue promotes white supremacy as Ross served as a Confederate General.

Keith Hazlewood, who graduated from Texas A&M in the Class of '74, lead the protest to keep the statue where it is. He says that Ross should not be judged on the four years he was in the Confederacy, but rather on all of the contributions he made to the university.

"The statue was put there not because he was in The Confederate Army, which everybody else in the south was, but because of what he did for Texas A&M over a long period of time," said Hazlewood.

Diana Evonne, Texas A&M Class of '22 was one of the lead organizers in the protest to remove the statue. Evonne says that the statue promotes racist ideals and that the call to take Sully off campus is not losing any momentum.

“It’s better that A&M just go ahead and acknowledge the fact now and take down the statue because people are not going to stop,” said Evonne.

College Station resident Michael Thompson shared a similar sentiment.

"People who look like me probably would be met with violence so I like the fact that we can have two contrasting opinions, but us feel safe to express that," says Thompson.

