Hundreds received food at latest distribution drive in Washington County

The Brazos Valley Food Bank's latest distribution drive drew large crowds again Wednesday. Hundreds of Washington County families were able to stock up their pantries and refrigerators.

The Food Bank served 25,223 pounds of food and 442 households.

Vehicles started to line up at the fairgrounds in Brenham early in the morning.

Dozens of people, including Texas National Guard members and church volunteers, helped distribute the food.

People of all backgrounds and walks of life were getting a necessity many of us take for granted.

"It’s been very important for us to make sure that we spread those resources out where they're needed," said Ebony Knight, Brazos Valley Food Bank Distribution Manager.

"It's just been a great blessing," said Susie Arthurs of Brenham.

She was the first in line. Susie and her cousin Vivian Rogers got there at 7:30 a.m.

Arthurs said she had a large family to take care of.

“Six grand-babies and I have an 88-year-old dad that’s from Washington County," said Arthurs.

The large turnout showed the need is still being felt.

"I'm still in home health working and others have been laid off and there's been some that has had several people of the families to come in with them," she said.

"Just to see the kindness from everyone and just the unity. It’s just been awesome," said Vivian Rogers of Brenham.

"I’m just so glad to be here and be a part of this community," Rogers added.

The line stretched past the fairgrounds gate.

Around 1:19 p.m. the gates were closed to make sure everyone in line would get a box.

Food Bank staff said COVID-19 has changed the landscape for food insecurity.

“It’s very important to note that COVID has impacted everyone. Other natural disasters we can kind of send this support where it’s needed," said Knight.

Those waiting their turn said the gifts of food are greatly appreciated.

“It will help us a lot because we do love vegetables and I do cook and I have to feed those babies. Oh thank you that’s all I can say," said Arthurs.

The food bank hoped to serve around 450 people today and they estimated at least that many were in line early in the afternoon.

The next Brazos Valley Food Bank Drive thru will be this Friday at the Robertson County Fairgrounds in Hearne.

It will be from 11:00 a.m. to 2 p.m.

You do not need an ID or any paperwork.

They will ask you simple questions like how many people in your household and if you've ever been to a food bank before.

The Food bank does so much in our community. If you want to help give back to them there's also a way you can.

On Thursday KBTX is hosting a food for families fund drive. We've teamed up with Douglass Automotive Group to try to raise $75,000 to help the Brazos Valley Food Bank. You will be able to donate online and by text.

