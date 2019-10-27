Hundreds support fight against hunger at annual CROP Hunger Walk

Bryan-College Station CROP Hunger Walk brought hundreds to Veterans Memorial Park Sunday.

The 33rd annual walk raises money to fight hunger both locally and worldwide.

10 teams signed up for the walk, representing churches and other organizations in the community.

Event coordinator Carolyn Jaros says this fundraiser typically raises $15,000 every single year in the Brazos Valley and $8 million worldwide.

“We know there are people all over the world who cannot get enough to eat, who cannot feed their children, and there are people right here in the Brazos Valley who cannot feed their children and who have food insecurity,” said Jaros.

For more information or to donate to the Bryan-College Station CROP Hunger Walk, visit https://www.crophungerwalk.org/bryantx

