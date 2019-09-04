Huntsville High students report school threat to administration

Huntsville ISD says a student was searched after making a threatening remark directed at the high school.

The district says on August 30, multiple students reported the statement to an assistant principal, and the staff and law enforcement quickly took action. The district says no weapons were found and no students or staff are in danger.

Media reports have suggested that a high school student was arrested and charged for making a terroristic threat, but Huntsville police tell KBTX they have no record of an arrest.

