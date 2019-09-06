Huntsville Hornets roll past Port Neches Grove

The Huntsville Hornets (2-0) won second games of the season Friday night with a 27-10 win over the Port Neches-Groves Indians at Bowers Stadium.

Huntsville was coming off a big win against Willis.

On their first drive and score of the game, the Hornets would have to settle for a field goal.

It didn't take long for Huntsville to step on the gas.

With six minutes left in the half, Tyrique Carter found Cameron Myers open in the midfield...he took it in for a big Hornet touchdown.

That put Huntsville up 17-0.

Just before halftime, Myers gets the call again.

This time he runs it up the middle for another Huntsville touchdown.

Port Neches Groves would stall the Hornets offense a couple of times with a pair of interceptions, but it wasn't enough to keep Huntsville down for long.

The Hornets will look to keep the winning streak going next Friday when they travel to College Station High School to take on the Cougars.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. next Friday, September 13th.