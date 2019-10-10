Huntsville ISD school bus overturns in Montgomery County

Authorities are responding to an overturned school bus near Richards in Montgomery County.

The Huntsville ISD bus overturned on FM 1791 near Taliaferro Road.

Montgomery County Sheriff's deputies tell News 3's Clay Falls there were 23 people on the bus. Texas DPS troopers report that the driver and one student suffered minor injuries. The sheriff's office reports several others were taken to nearby hospitals for evaluation. Deputies said the bus was carrying a Huntsville ISD football team to a game in Montgomery.

No word yet on what caused the accident.

FM 1791 was shut down while crews worked to upright the bus.