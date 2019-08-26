Huntsville Memorial Hospital could have new operator this week

Huntsville Memorial Hospital might have a new operator this week.

The Walker County Hospital District will meet behind closed doors on Wednesday to discuss financial viability with a new company.

According to their website’s agenda, they will meet to hear the analyses of the District’s financial consultant and legal counsel regarding the financial viability of a potential transaction with a hospital management company that has submitted a non-binding Letter of Intent for the operation of Huntsville Memorial Hospital.

They will also discuss the terms and conditions of a non-binding Letter of Intent with a hospital management company for an affiliate of the hospital management company to manage Huntsville Memorial Hospital.

The hospital has been facing financial challenges and looking to for a potential health system partner for nearly a year now. KBTX has reported that the hospital was behind in millions of dollars in payments to vendors and made several expense cuts, including employee layoffs.

