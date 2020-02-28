Huntsville Memorial Hospital under new ownership

Huntsville Memorial Hospital is under new ownership.

In a release sent Friday, Community Hospital Corporation announced a partnership with the Walker County Hospital District to create a new company to oversee the hospital. The newly created company is called Huntsville Community Hospital, Inc. The new ownership takes effect Friday.

“We will continue as Huntsville Memorial Hospital and we’re excited for our future,” said Walker County Hospital District Board Chair Anne Woodard in the release. “Aligning with CHC is the best option for HMH. This move puts us on a path of renewal that allows us to advance on many levels–from operational and financial performance to quality of patient care. We are wholeheartedly committed to serving the healthcare needs of Walker County and neighboring communities.”

CHC President and CEO Jim Kendrick shared, “We are excited to bring CHC’s expertise in hospital management and talent in critical areas such as the revenue cycle and supply chain to strengthen HMH. CHC’s mission to guide, support and enhance the mission of community hospitals and healthcare providers aligns with HMH and its mission to serve residents of Walker County with quality healthcare for years to come.”

According to the release, CHC specializes in the management and operation of community-based hospitals across the country.

Huntsville Memorial Hospital, Huntsville, Texas, is a 123-bed, Joint Commission‐accredited, not‐for‐profit acute care community hospital. HMH delivers quality healthcare services to the residents of Walker County and its surrounding communities, a population of more than 72,000. HMH and its dedicated staff offer compassionate care and the latest technologies and treatment solutions. HMH holds Joint Commission Primary Stroke Center designation. HMH keeps community health and wellness at the forefront of its mission.