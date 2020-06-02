Huntsville leaders say COVID-19 uptick impacting prisons, not general population

COVID-19 cases in Walker County are on the rise.

The New York Times has a new article out showing Huntsville as the worst place in the country for new cases in the past two weeks. The Times ranked Huntsville as the top city in the country where an outbreak might come next. They reported 1,037 recent cases with a daily growth rate of 19%.

County leaders say 27 people have died from the virus in Walker County, but it's not the general population being hit significantly. Nearly every fatality has been inmates in one of the local Texas Department of Criminal Justice prisons.

"A lot of it’s due to the seven TCDJ units we have here in Walker County," said Butch Davis, Walker County Emergency Management Coordinator.

"They’re reporting today at 1,505 inmates, offenders that are affected by the COVID-19 and our numbers here in the county is 198 so we’re a little over 1700 affected people here in Walker County with the COVID-19," said Davis.

"We have such a large portion of our population within our city limits is our prison population and so a lot of times things affect them and make our numbers tell one story when the reality within the community is just a little bit different so it’s sometimes difficult to tell our story," said Aron Kulhavy, Huntsville City Manager.

He said those numbers need more context.

“A lot of the numbers the increase is attributable to the offender population in the TDCJ units. They've been very aggressive with their testing," he added.

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice said Tuesday they have been testing large numbers of the prison population.

"The recent increase in the number of cases that we have been reporting are based on those asymptomatic testing, mass testing numbers," explained Jeremy Desel, Texas Department of Criminal Justice Communications Director. "And we’ve done more than 55,000 of those tests now across the state including many of the units there in Huntsville," he said.

Desel add they are starting to see more favorable trends.

“Well certainly looking at the numbers what we’ve been seeing over the past ten days or so maybe even the past couple of weeks it sure looks like the number of cases the number of positives and the number of folks who are actually sick and in the hospital is on the decline," said Desel.

“I wouldn’t say that were one of the hot spots. The numbers are spiking and that’s due to TDCJ taking a firm stand and testing inmates trying to get them identified," added Davis.

Walker County leaders are concerned about the virus spreading beyond prison walls. They recommend people continue to practice social distancing and hygiene practices to reduce the spread of the virus.