Huntsville correctional officer dies after COVID-19 diagnosis

The Texas Department of Criminal Justice says 49-year-old Kelvin Wilcher’s death is currently under investigation.

Wilcher was a Correctional Officer who last worked March 31 at the Estelle Unit in Huntsville. On April 1, he went to a Houston hospital and suffered a cardiac event. Later in intensive care, he was tested for COVID-19.

On April 4, that test returned positive. Wilcher died April 6, 2020. It is under investigation if the virus contributed to his death.

“The thoughts and prayers of the entire Texas Department of Criminal Justice are with the Wilcher family,” Said TDCJ Executive Director Bryan Collier. “To lose a loved one unexpectedly is a tragic experience for anyone and the TDCJ family extends its sympathy and sends strength to get through this difficult time.”

There are no other positive cases associated with the Estelle Unit at this time. There are 358 offenders currently on medical restriction at that facility.