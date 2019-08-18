Huntsville fire truck involved in major accident; 4 injured

The following is news release from the city of Huntsville:

Three Huntsville Firefighters and one driver are in stable condition following an accident that occurred around 9:30 a.m. Sunday, August 18.

Huntsville Fire Department was responding to an emergency alarm with three firefighters onboard, traveling westbound on Farm-to-Market (FM) 2821. According to Public Safety Director and Chief of Police Kevin Lunsford, the engine was running full alarm with sirens and lights.

“The engine was at the intersection of FM 2821 and 247 when a 2019 Toyota Highlander failed to yield the right of way and struck the right rear quarter panel of the engine,” said Chief Lunsford. “The truck rolled several times before coming to a stop in the intersection. The Toyota was traveling on FM 247.”

Lunsford reported that two firefighters were able to escape the wreckage. One firefighter was trapped inside the truck.

“Emergency personnel were able to extract him. The two firefighters and driver of the Toyota were transported by ambulance to Huntsville Memorial Hospital,” said Lunsford. “The more injured firefighter was taken to Conroe Regional. Everyone is in stable condition at this time.”

Huntsville Police and Fire Departments responded to the accident, as well as DPS and Walker County Sheriffs Office.

Fire Chief Greg Mathis said New Waverly Fire Department covered the city by manning stations while HFD recovered.

“An advanced accident team responded to the scene and is investigating,” said Lunsford. “We thank every first responder that assisted us today and are very thankful that everyone will recover.”

Firefighters were responding to a fire alarm at a local hotel, where staff said a burnt piece of toast was the cause. No further information is being released at this time.