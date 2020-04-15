Huntsville mother accused of driving to Bryan with four unsecured children while high

A Huntsville mother was arrested in Bryan for driving with her four children unsecured while she was allegedly high on meth.

Police say Kayla Oldham, 29, drove from her home in Huntsville to a Bryan emergency room early on Apr. 9. She told officers she thought someone injected her kids with embalming fluid, but there was nothing wrong with them.

The children were all under four years of age and none of them were secured into their car seats.

Authorities say Oldham admitted to doing meth the day before.

Oldham has two DWI convictions in Texas. She's now charged with four counts of child endangerment and one count of driving while intoxicated.