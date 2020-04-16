Huntsville PD: Enforcing COVID-19 curfew has led to several arrests

A COVID-19 curfew remains in effect for Walker County residents, but police say not all Huntsville residents are abiding by the ordinance.

The county curfew orders all non-essential travelers to stay in their homes from 11:59 p.m. until 5 a.m. each day.

There are some exceptions for essential workers and medical emergencies.

The Huntsville Police Department reports catching nearly 20 people recently who were out past curfew.

During their investigation, police were also able to charge a majority of the individuals with other felony crimes, including burglary or possession of a controlled substance.

Police say violating the curfew is a Class B misdemeanor, and those who violate it face a fine or jail time.

As of April 16, there are 21 confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Walker County.

