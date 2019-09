A 17-year-old from Huntsville is in jail after police say he was arrested for a drive-by shooting.

Jaylon Sherwood is charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, according to the Huntsville Police Department.

Police say Sherwood shot at the home on Persimmon Drive last week after he and the homeowner had argument earlier the day.

Sherwood was taken to the Walker County jail and given a $20,000 bond.