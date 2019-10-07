Huntsville's Friday game canceled due to hazing allegations at Montgomery High

A Friday night football matchup between Huntsville High School and Montgomery High School has been canceled due to a hazing allegation investigation that is ongoing in the Montgomery Independent School District, KBTX has confirmed.

The Huntsville Freshman and Junior Varsity Football teams will play their games as scheduled, said HISD in a news release on Monday.

The Huntsville Hornet varsity team will be back in action for the homecoming game on Friday, October 18, with a 7:30 p.m. kick-off against Lamar Consolidated at SHSU Bowers Stadium.

On Monday afternoon, Montgomery ISD issued the following statement:

"Montgomery ISD takes all allegations of hazing involving student extracurricular organizations very seriously. Following a recent investigation into allegations of violations of the MISD Athletic Code of Conduct by student-athletes, Montgomery High School’s home varsity football game scheduled for Friday, October 11, will be forfeited.

As of Friday, October 4, the investigation has been turned over to the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office."

The Montgomery County Sheriff's Office released the following statement about the alleged incident:

"On September 30, 2019, Montgomery Independent School District (ISD) Police began a preliminary criminal investigation into an alleged hazing incident that involved numerous Montgomery ISD students at an off-campus private residence.

On October 4, 2019, Detectives with the Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office met with Officers from the Montgomery ISD Police Department to coordinate the transition of the investigation. Once the investigation is completed, it will be forwarded to the Montgomery County District Attorney’s Office as well as the Montgomery County Attorney’s Office for review. At this time, we have no further information to release.'