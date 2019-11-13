I-45 closure scheduled for this week in Huntsville

HUNTSVILLE, Tex. (KBTX) - The Texas Department of Transporation will shut down a portion of Interstate 45 in Huntsville later this week.
TxDOT report that the northbound and southbound lanes will close at 8 p.m. Friday and remain closed until Monday at 5 a.m.
All I-45 traffic must exit using FM 1374/ FM 1375 exit ramps. Traffic will be directed to frontage roads to access I-45 at the entrance ramps.
These closures will allow Tx-DOT to demolish the FM 1375 overpass bridge. It is part of the reconstruction project to widen I-45 to six lanes.
The project is scheduled to be finished in September 2021.