"I Love America" celebration at Bush Library is canceled

The "I Love America" celebration on July 4 held at the Bush Library is canceled.

David Anaya with the Bush Library said after meeting with community partners, it was decided to cancel the July 4th event.

The decision was based on social distancing guidelines from the CDC and the concerns of having a large group of people in one location.

The library will not be opening on Friday according to Anaya, despite the new guidelines from Governor Abbott. It is currently unknown when the museum will reopen but the decision will be made by the National Archives in Washington D.C.

While the museum is closed, the grounds, including the Bush Family grave site, is still open. There are also many online activities available online, including virtual tours.

