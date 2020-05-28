IL Texas to take over former CSPD building for new high school

International Leadership Texas will be taking over the former College Station Police Department building for its new high school.

At Thursday night's College Station City Council meeting, the council voted to approve a lease with IL Texas for three years for a total of $1,015,580. IL Texas has an option of two single-year leases after the agreement.

Caitlin Madison with IL Texas says this is space they have been looking for since they expanded from kindergarten through eighth grade, adding a ninth grade.

“It had a lot of things we already needed and we could make some modifications. We will take down some walls, mainly on the first floor so we can have classrooms for our students,” said Madison.

Madison says it has always been the plan, ever since opening its doors in 2018, to expand to a high school. Just last year, Madison says IL Texas graduates across the state received $3.8 million in scholarships, She hopes to continue that with the first graduating class here.

With this move, the school plans to open its doors in mid-August, pending the COVID-19 outlook at the time.

“We are currently planning for every single possible scenario, whether it's 100% online, 100% in person, or a mix,” said Madison.

Currently, IL Texas says there are a few spots open for its ninth and tenth-grade classes, which will top out at about 100 people.

Madison says it is an exciting first step toward having its first high school graduating class in College Station.

“We are offering kids the opportunity to do a little more and we are excited to be able to grow,” said Madison.

