IN CUSTODY: Grimes Co. DA's office extends thanks to community for help in finding suspect

One day after putting out a public plea for help in finding a wanted man, the Grimes County District Attorney's Office confirms they found him.

The DA's office asked KBTX on Friday to share their post on social media. On Saturday, they announced Joseph "JoJo" Reyes was in custody.

In a post on Facebook, the DA's office said, "In less than 24 hours, the original post was shared over 1000 times. THANK YOU to each of you who took the time to share this information. You helped get Joseph Reyes located."

It also said, "Before anyone inquires because this is a pending case we will not disclose the specific details of the arrest. We can tell you that Joseph Reyes had fled the State of Texas. He will be extradited back to stand trial. This was truly a community effort and we are grateful."

Authorities say the 33-year-old has active felony warrants for aggravated sexual assault of a child, sexual assault of a child and prohibited sexual conduct.

He was known to frequent the Bedias area in northern Grimes County and also has connections to Madison, Walker, and Brazos County.

