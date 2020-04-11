IRS begins distributing COVID-19 economic relief money

You might want to check your bank account for some extra money.

The Internal Revenue Service says it made an initial wave of CARES Act stimulus payments Saturday.

The IRS says direct deposits will continue over the next several days.

The agency is starting with people who have provided banking information while filing their taxes the past few years.

People who haven't used direct deposits will get checks by mail, and the IRS says that could take weeks or even months.

The money will be distributed only to Americans making $75,000 per individual or $150,000 per couple.

Individuals will receive a $1,200 if they qualify and an additional $500 for children under 17 claimed as dependents on their tax returns.

However, there are certain restrictions that may preclude certain children from qualifying.

To see if your child is eligible, click here.

The money is from Congress's $2.2 trillion stimulus package aimed at keeping Americans and the economy afloat during the COVID-19 crisis.