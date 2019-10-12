Ice cream burglar arrested in Bryan

A Bryan man has been arrested for breaking into a local church and stealing food out of the refrigerator and freezer.

Police say they were alerted to the break-in early Friday morning when a burglar alarm went off at the church on West Carson Street.

Surveillance video showed a man walking into the kitchen and taking ice cream and other food, before running away.

An officer recognized his as Ray Garcia, 44, from a previous theft report.

When they went to Garcia's home, he confessed to taking the food and eating the ice cream.

He's charged with burglary of a building.