Iconic Texas Bar-B-Que restaurant now open in College Station

Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que is now open in College Station. The family-owned iconic restaurant opened its newest location on October 24 at 3055 Earl Rudder Freeway South in College Station.

“We are known for cooking our meat over mesquite coals,” said owner and operator, Chad Wootan. “We cook really hot really fast. We don’t add a lot of smoke. [People] come in order their meat by the pound. You can get one slice or half a pound or 10 pounds whatever somebody wants.”

The Big Chop pork chop is legendary at Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que, but they also feature some other classic BBQ favorites. They have ribs, brisket chicken, cabrito, sirloins, ribeye’s, homemade sides and desserts, and more.

“We are known for eating off butcher paper,” said owner and operator, Chad Wootan. “Fine dining china.”

The restaurant is open seven days a week from11 a.m. to 10 p.m. It features two banquet rooms, a large dining room, bar, and an outdoor seating area that features a large lawn with corn hole and other outdoor games.

According to Wootan, what makes Cooper’s Old Time Pit Bar-B-Que in College Station unique is the quality of the food and the atmosphere. “We want people to come out and see the beautiful building we built. We have a play area for the kids [and an area] for the parents to be able to hang out on the back porch, eat, and have a good time and the kids can run around in a safe area.”

The restaurant is owned by Chad and Darla Wootan, Skip and Cindy Wagner, Terry and Karen Wootan, and investor Roger Beasley.

