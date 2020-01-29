Impeachment process is a 'frame war' says A&M rhetoric professor

It’s not a battle over the law.

It’s not a fight about rules.

It’s not necessarily even a struggle between right and wrong.

But according to Jennifer Mercieca, Texas A&M professor of political rhetoric, the impeachment trial of President Donald Trump is a “frame war.”

“Whenever there is any political information, partisans try to frame it to their advantage,” said Mercieca on First News at Four. “[They’re] frames for understanding reality.”

Mercieca cites research that these frames change the circuits in people’s brains and rewire how they process information. In layman’s terms, the frames matter.

To that end, both Democrats and Republicans set their frames early on for the impeachment process.

“Democrats chose a ‘law and order’ framework, saying that the president’s actions violated the Constitution,” said Mercieca. “Republicans have largely been using a conspiracy framework.”

And they’ve stuck to it, too. Mercieca explains that even as new information emerges—such as former National Security Advisor John Bolton’s seeming confirmation of the quid-pro-quo—each party has found a way to fit the update into the existing framework.

As of Wednesday, the senators who will make the ultimate decision are finally having their chance at the framework. Each is allowed to write questions for the sides to answer, which Mercieca says is helpful for “framing their own responses.”

“There is nothing in the Constitution or the rules of the Senate that says what the standard for judging ought to be for each senator,” said Mercieca. “It’s not like a criminal trial where it has to be proved beyond a reasonable doubt. It’s not like a civil trial… It’s just chaos.”

So, if this impeachment trial is a chaotic “frame war,” as Mercieca calls it, then whose frame is winning?

“I think that both sides are winning the frame war with their sides,” Mercieca said. “The thing is that not very many people are open to being persuaded. What we’ve seen is that people want to see witnesses. They want a fair trial. They want evidence. In some ways, that might seem like the Democrats are winning because that plays into the ‘law and order’ frame, but it’s unclear.”

