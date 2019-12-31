Local hockey team invites fans to second half of season

Hockey season is still in full swing and the Texas Roadrunners want you to come out and cheer them on. The players say it is a big help to have a fan section to motive them during the games.

There are some critical games coming up for the team. They have some playoff-deciding games and even an intense rivalry game against Louisiana.

If you're looking for tickets they're only $5 and can be purchased at Spirit Ice Arena in College Station. Coming up home games are on Friday and Saturday, January 3 and 4 against their rival the Louisiana Drillers.

