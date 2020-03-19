In-person visitation suspended at Brazos County Detention Center

In-person visitation is suspended at the Brazos County Detention Center until further notice, said the Brazos County Sheriff's Office Thursday.

The sheriff's office said they stopped in-person visitation after Governor Greg Abbott's disaster declaration was issued.

The sheriff has closed the visitation lobby at the jail.

Families are still able to meet with inmates virtually. Each inmate will be allowed two free remote visits a week. There is a small fee for additional video visits.

