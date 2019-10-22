Inaugural Brazos Valley Gives is underway

“Brazos Valley Gives is 18 hours of online giving. It’s one day. One community coming together to give to 103 non-profits,” said Brazos Valley Gives Chair, Molly Watson.

The event kicked off today at 5:00 a.m. and runs through 11:00 p.m. tonight. Donations can be made online up until the 11 p.m. deadline. Monetary donations can be dropped off at the Eagle until 7:00 p.m. The Eagle is located at 1729 Briarcrest Drive in Bryan.

This is the first event of its kind in the Bryan College Station community, and various non-profits benefiting the arts, animals, first responders, veterans, education, agriculture, and many more are involved with the event.

“Brazos Valley Gives is an incredible vehicle to be able to allow all of the non-profits in this local area to be recognized by our community and have an opportunity for those that haven’t given before or even that have, can now give today for this special event,” said Brazos Valley Thin Blue Line Board Treasurer, Dale Cuthbertson. “It’s a great opportunity for everybody in this community.”

This event is a great way for the community to come together. According to Brazos Valley Gives, “This day of ‘giving where you live’ is being ‘powered by the Community Foundation,’ and all donations will pass-thru directly to the donor’s charity(ies) of choice.” Brazos Valley Gives’ goal today is to raise $500,000 for their charities.

“It takes money,” said State Representative John Raney. “Everything takes money as a matter of fact. As we give to our community it helps our inner soul. We give and we know that the money we give is going exactly to what we think it’s going to, and that’s what good about this whole organization…”

