Increase in sexual abuse cases expected amid coronavirus crisis

Sexual abuse is a topic that many don't discuss but unfortunately, it does happen in the Brazos Valley.

There are resources available to help survivors even during this pandemic when the violence is expected to increase.

The Sexual Assault Resource Center (SARC) provides counseling sessions and outreach programs.

Last year, SARC staff and volunteers helped more than 300 survivors across the Brazos Valley. SARC tells KBTX that a majority of those cases are forced sexual violence cases such as trafficking.

SARC's Executive Director Lauren Carroll says the violence will increase during the COVID-19 crisis.

"When stresses like this occur, crime tends to rise and sexual and domestic violence survivors are often abused, even within the walls of their house. We're there to answer the phone with our hotline and to provide them with services in these situations," said Carroll.

SARC staff shares useful articles and tools on their Facebook page regularly. You can find that page by clicking here.

You can also call the SARC hotline at (979) 731-1000