Multiple injuries reported in oil well blow out in Burleson County

An oil well blow out has injured multiple people Wednesday afternoon south of Caldwell in Burleson County.

The incident was reported around 3:00 p.m. along County Road 127 east of Deanville, according to a spokesman for the Department of Public Safety.

The Burleson County Sheriff's Office said the well site belongs to Chesapeake Energy. Representatives from the oil company are on site. There is still an active fire burning.

Firefighters from multiple agencies are responding to the situation.

Several medical helicopters have been dispatched to the scene.

