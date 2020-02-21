Intel officials say Russia boosting Trump candidacy

Intelligence officials have warned lawmakers that Russia is interfering in the 2020 election campaign to help President Donald Trump get reelected.

In this June 28, 2019, file photo, President Donald Trump, right, shakes hands with Russian President Vladimir Putin, left, during a bilateral meeting on the sidelines of the G-20 summit in Osaka, Japan. Intelligence officials say Russia is interfering with the 2020 election to try to help Trump get reelected, The New York Times reported Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020. (Source: AP Photo/Susan Walsh, File)

That’s according to three officials familiar with the closed-door briefing.

The disclosure raises questions about the integrity of the presidential campaign and whether Trump’s administration is taking the proper steps to combat the kind of interference that the U.S. saw in 2016.

The warning was first reported by The New York Times and The Washington Post.

A senior administration official said it infuriated Trump, who complained that Democrats would use the information against him.

Copyright 2020 Associated Press. All rights reserved.