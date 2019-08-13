International Leadership of Texas Charter School adding 9th grade

A local charter school resumes classes this week.

The International Leadership of Texas campus in College Station starts Thursday. This year they are adding 9th grade to their classes. Around 45 students are enrolled for 9th grade.

The charter school first opened last year.

"We're opening our doors to over 1,400 students this year so we're very excited about that," said principal Heather McMahan.

"We're very excited to welcome our Eagles," said McMahan.

“We have meet the teacher night tonight. We’ll start that around 5:30. 5:30 to 7:30 so we’re going to be welcoming quite a few kids here to our campus," she said.

The school is at full enrollment with a waiting list.