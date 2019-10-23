International delegation visits Brazos Valley for business networking

Business leaders from around the world are in College Station this week as part of a special delegation.

More than 70 people representing about 30 companies are in town for the latest international trade mission to the Brazos Valley.

Company representatives are collaborating on ideas, and getting expert advice. Some examples include Mirmex Motor. They are developing micromotors to be used in medical applications.

"So we are here for one week to meet with a lot of people in Texas to see what would be the interaction with them. So about business, about market about a lot of things a lot of possibilities," said François Baudart, Mirmex Motor Chief Technology Officer.

"Basically what we are doing is co-developing companies together doing research agreements," said Philippe Lachapelle, Director of Technological and Strategic Partnerships with the Wallonia Export-Investment Agency in Belgium.

Some of those attending have a long-time relationship with our area.

“I think the relationship is built on the confidence we have and the trust and the friendship that we’ve developed over the years," said Lachapelle.

The delegates are mostly from Belgium but also include some from India and Australia.