Investigators say candle started fire at local apartment complex

Investigators say a candle started a fire inside a College Station apartment Saturday night that injured one person.

Response teams gather outside the apartment building on Dartmouth Street near Southwest Parkway.

The College Station Fire Department responded just before 11:00 p.m. at the complex in the 2500 block of Dartmouth near the intersection of Dartmouth and Southwest Parkway.

A man was taken to a hospital for unknown reasons.

The fire damaged two apartments in the complex.

College Station Fire Department's CART and Rehab team were on scene along with the American Red Cross to assist firefighters and those displaced.

