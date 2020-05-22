Iola High School celebrates graduates with massive parade

Iola High School celebrated their graduating seniors on Friday evening with a drive-by parade.

People from all over the community decorated their vehicles and shouted words of congratulations to graduates who were wearing their caps and gowns.

Graduating senior Blake Driver had his final year of high school cut short by the pandemic. He said he is grateful for the community’s effort to show their pride on his special day.

"Having the community out here to support you through everything that you go through in high school, and it's a great feeling to have somebody to back you up in all that you're going through," said Driver.

