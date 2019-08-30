Iola ISD student searched for gun after old photo posted on social media

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says there is no threat to Iola ISD after they searched a student for a weapon on the second day of school.

Investigators say on August 22, an old picture of a male student was posted on social media from when he was 9-years-old. The photo that was taken years ago showed the child and an adult shooting in the country with the child holding a pistol.

The Grimes County Sheriff’s Office says the student was immediately pulled out of class, searched, and officials found no weapon on the student. The case has been referred to the Grimes County Attorney’s Office to review for any possible charges.

Iola ISD says they cannot release if there was any punishment for that student.

