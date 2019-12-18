Iola ISD superintendent brings Elf on the Shelf to life

Iola ISD superintendent Scott Martindale puts on the classic Christmas tradition costume of Elf on the Shelf and brings it to life for children to enjoy before heading to class.

This is the second year he played the Elf on the Shelf.

He received the costume from his staff last year and decided that he should wear it and entertain the kids.

"Unfortunately, there might be some students that the holiday season is not the best thing for them," he said. "You know if you can make a difference for those people and put a smile on their face this time of year when it may not be as good as it is for others, that's why I am out here," he said.

He might be dressed as Elf on the Shelf, but he has been called Buddy the Elf.

Scott also has a Buddy the Elf costume that he wears while visiting the kids with Santa Claus.

"I thought I would put on the costume one or two days, but to see the responses from the kids. It just kinda kept going. It's almost like they are hoping that I am out here and I don't want to let them down," he said.

So far, they have been posting the pictures of him dressed as Elf on the Shelf on the school district's Facebook page.