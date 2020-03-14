Iola VFD hosts 7th annual Benefit and BBQ Cookoff

Good food lined the streets of Iola on Friday and Saturday as the Iola Volunteer Fire Department hosted its 7th annual Benefit and BBQ Cookoff.

The department holds an auction and a cook-off to raise money for the all-volunteer crew.

"All these funds are being raised for the fire department, and they'll go to buying equipment and upgrading our equipment for our fire department and upgrading trucks," said Iola VFD Chief Morriss Barney.

There were 50 teams that went to head-to-head in the barbeque cook-off.

"The winner of this contest gets points in being able to go to the national contest, which is what they call the Jack Daniels," said Barney.

Barney said 2019 was a down year for them but based on the turnout Friday and Saturday, he has high expectations for 2020.

"It is fantastic to see the community come out and support us like they are," said Barney.