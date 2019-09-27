Iola Volunteer Fire Department holds community meeting to share concerns on funding

Thursday night the Iola Volunteer Fire Department held a meeting to give the community insight on possible changes coming to the department.

This coming year the Grimes County commissioner’s court has decided to change the way they distribute volunteer fire department contracts.

Iola Volunteer Fire Chief, Morriss Barney is just one of many that aren’t pleased with the changes. He says the contracts are taking away a big amount of funding that departments rely on to function.

County officials presented the contract to each department last week displaying how much funding each department can get based on a level of qualifications. They say the purpose of the change is to encourage departments to get up to date training and to have more accountability on how money is being spent.

Barney says the changes will more than likely have a domino effect on all the departments in the county.

"We have to take care of our local community first before we can help go take care of someone else,” said Barney “If they run out of funds, they aren't going to be able to help us. If they start getting tights on funds they're not going to be able to assist us."

Grimes County Judge Joe Fauth says departments have the opportunity to receive more funding every quarter, as long as they improve and meet requirements. He says the county has budgeted for departments to receive the highest amount allowed if those requirements are met.

Fauth says the departments aren’t on a deadline to sign the contracts and will immediately receive the first quarter funding once they do.

Barney says his department isn’t signing anything just yet.

“We want to sit down with the commissioner’s court in a workshop,” said Barney “We have come to a consensus of the items we want to look into and try to get changes in the contract.”

