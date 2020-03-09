Iola Volunteer Fire Department hosting annual BBQ cook-off

The Iola Volunteer Fire Department is holding it's annual BBQ fundraiser cook-off set for this weekend.

"This is going to be our biggest event ever," Betty Moore with the fire department said of the upcoming festivities.

This year two bands will be playing at the event, they will be two bounce houses, a crawfish cook-off, a fish fry, silent auction and more throughout the two-day event.

You can also look forward to seeing KBTX's own Rusty Surette and Shel Winkley participating as judges for the BBQ cook-off.

The two-day event begins on March 13. For more information, you can visit their Facebook page.

