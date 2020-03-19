Isolated severe storms still possible through Friday

Showers and a few stray rumbles early Thursday were enough to drop a few hundredths of an inch across a good portion of the central Brazos Valley.

The rest of Thursday :

There's a small window, but enough daytime heating could provide fuel to spark up another storm or two this afternoon. If a storm develops, we could see it quickly turn strong with strong wind and heavy rain as the main threat, though we can't rule out isolated hail. The highest potential for these storms (again, potential) will be along and north of Highway 79 throughout the afternoon.

An area of upper level energy streaming across the state will likely be more of an impact for areas to our north, but ample moisture is in place and with a little sunshine thrown in this afternoon, we'll need to watch for any isolated development. Otherwise, the rest of Thursday looks much like the days before - a little sun, a healthy breeze, and temps in the low 80s by mid-afternoon. IF any additional storms pop up today, we'll get quiet as the sun sets, and likely stay quiet through most of the overnight.

Friday :

Our most widespread chance for rain and storms (and another window for severe weather) is still set for Friday morning. An upper level low will likely fling thunderstorms from northern Mexico into South Texas tonight, and we'll have a "wait and see" game overnight to see how strong these storms will be overnight into very early Friday.

We'll keep fine tuning this severe potential, but right now, the stronger storms should remain to our south. Strong wind and even some hail will be the main risks. The low-end tornado risk looks a little higher to our southwest, but it's a non-zero threat with the initial push of thunderstorms expected as early as 3am, more likely post 5am for portions of the Brazos Valley. Another round or two of storms will be possible with the front pushing through later Friday morning, with off/on showers possible afterward.

One more round is possible Saturday afternoon into the evening, with some lingering, light rain possible Sunday. When all is said and done, we're still expecting a widespread 1-2" swath across the Brazos Valley. Stay tuned here and on your PinPoint Weather App for latest updates on timing and impacts throughout the weekend!