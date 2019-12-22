It looks like Bryan is getting a Twin Peaks restaurant

A franchise group is currently hiring leadership positions for a proposed new Twin Peaks restaurant in Bryan, KBTX has learned.

According to online job postings, Avalanche Food Group is currently searching for a general manager and assistant manager.

According to the posts, the new restaurant will be going into the old Kreuz Market building on Highway 6 next to IHOP near Boonville Road.

Kreuz was closed in September 2018.

KBTX has sent emails and calls to both Avalanche and the Twin Peaks corporate office for more details on the plans.

A source within the Avalanche Food Group company tells News 3's Rusty Surette the franchise is currently finalizing plans for new Twin Peaks locations in both Bryan and another in south Texas.

Founded in 2005 in the Dallas suburb of Lewisville, Twin Peaks now has 83 locations in 26 states.

